Manchester United go two behind in four minutes in awful start vs Nottingham Forest
Erik ten Hag's side have work to do after conceding twice inside four minutes in what looked like a routine home fixture on Saturday
Manchester United gave themselves a mountain to climb after going two goals down within four minutes at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.
Keen to bounce back after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, Erik ten Hag's side made the worst possible start at Old Trafford.
Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring after two minutes as he raced clear in a breakaway attack, fooled Andre Onana with a feint and slotted past the floored goalkeeper into the corner.
And two minutes later, Willy Boly doubled Forest's lead after a free-kick from Brennan Johnson hit him and was deflected into the back of the net.
Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back for United as he fired home from a Marcus Rashford cross after 17 minutes, but the home side went in 2-1 down at the interval and have work to do in the second half to turn the match around.
Ten Hag is still without a number of players, with Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Luka Shaw all sidelined for this game.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
