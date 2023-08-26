Manchester United go two behind in four minutes in awful start vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United gave themselves a mountain to climb after going two goals down within four minutes at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Keen to bounce back after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, Erik ten Hag's side made the worst possible start at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring after two minutes as he raced clear in a breakaway attack, fooled Andre Onana with a feint and slotted past the floored goalkeeper into the corner.

And two minutes later, Willy Boly doubled Forest's lead after a free-kick from Brennan Johnson hit him and was deflected into the back of the net.

Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back for United as he fired home from a Marcus Rashford cross after 17 minutes, but the home side went in 2-1 down at the interval and have work to do in the second half to turn the match around.

Ten Hag is still without a number of players, with Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Luka Shaw all sidelined for this game.

