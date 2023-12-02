Manchester United interest welcomed by in-form Bundesliga forward ahead of possible £15 million transfer

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy would be open to a possible move to Manchester United, according to reports in Germany.

The France-born forward, who represents Guinea at international level, has scored an impressive nine goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

That has alerted the attention of a number of clubs including United, with the Red Devils reported to be preparing a move for the 27-year-old in January.

United have also been linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is wanted by several Premier League clubs, but Guirassy would be available for a far lower fee.

Guirassy told Bild in September that he would be open to a move to the Premier League if the opportunity arose and the same newspaper say he would be tempted by the prospect of joining United in January.

The former Rennes striker has a relatively low release clause of €20 million (£15m), which makes him an intriguing option for United and other Premier League clubs this winter.

With Rasmus Hojlund still settling in at Old Trafford, United are understood to be keen on adding another forward in January.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is out of contract at the end of the season and United could listen to offers for the French forward in the winter window, having so far opted not to trigger a one-year extension.

Read more

Adidas Predator 30 limited-edition boots released - after being debuted by Jude Bellingham in Champions League

Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?

The best Premier League kits ever