Manchester United legend set for Burnley job

Burnley are without a manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich last month

Ruud van Nistelrooy could be set for a return to English football, after it emerged that Burnley have interviewed the former Manchester United striker for their vacant manager's position.

The Clarets are on the hunt for a new boss after Vincent Kompany made the surprise switch to Bayern Munich last month – having appeared poised to remain in charge at Turf Moor following relegation from the top flight.

