Manchester United legend set for Burnley job

Ruud van Nistelrooy could be set for a return to English football, after it emerged that Burnley have interviewed the former Manchester United striker for their vacant manager's position.

The Clarets are on the hunt for a new boss after Vincent Kompany made the surprise switch to Bayern Munich last month – having appeared poised to remain in charge at Turf Moor following relegation from the top flight.

Van Nistelrooy was most recently head coach of PSV – where he played before Man United – leading them to KNVB (Dutch) Cup glory in 2022/23.

VIDEO Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

Burnley's recruitment mission

Despite news of Van Nistelrooy's interview, Burnley don't appear in any rush to appoint Kompany's successor.

The Clarets are said to be considering a number of candidates – including Craig Bellamy, Kompany's number two who is currently in temporary charge.

Van Nistelrooy was in the PSV dugout for 51 games overall, winning 33 of them before resigning one match before the end of the 2022/23 Eredivisie season – amid what he perceived as a lack of support.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Van Nistelrooy spent the best years of his playing career at Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the finest strikers in Premier League history, the devastating Dutchman joined Manchester United in 2000 for £18.5m – a club-record fee for the Red Devils at the time.

The two-time Dutch Footballer of the Year went on to score 150 goals in 219 games in all competitions for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, winning the 2002/03 Premier League Golden Boot and title – followed by the FA Cup the next season, before helping Real Madrid to two LaLiga triumphs.

Van Nistelrooy, now 47, began his coaching career as an assistant with the Netherlands national team and later coached PSV U19's and the club's reserve team.

More from FourFourTwo

EURO 2024 Everything you need to know about this summer's big tournament

KITS Famous football clubs that play in stripes

QUIZ! Can you name these 20 mascots?