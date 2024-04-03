Quiz! Can you name these 20 mascots?

25 clubs to guess, no time limit for this one.

Gunnersaurus originally began as all good mascots should: as a child's drawing. Yet he was to become the centre of a storm.

During COVID-19, Arsenal announced a plethora of redundancies. But while uproar was spared for accountants, marketing bods and even fringe players, the man inside the Gunnersaurus Rex costume, Jerry Quy, was named as one of the axed.

Gooners did what they did best and took to their keyboards. In a weird twist of fate, Mesut Ozil – out in the cold for poor work-rate and unregistered for Mikel Arteta's following season – offered to pay for the mascot out of his own pocket.

That's the power of their peculiar characters. In today's quiz, we're going to give you 20 teams: all you have to do is to tell us the sideline-bouncing champ associated with the club, either past or present.

