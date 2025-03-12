Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea among top European clubs soon to be THWARTED in pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star: report

By published

Brighton could buck their transfer window trend amid Premier League, Champions League and Saudi Pro League interest

Brighton squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Fabian Hurzeler the head coach of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has his side knocking on the door of Champions League football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion are no strangers to a headline sale when summer comes around.

They are, of course, the beneficiaries of Moises Caicedo’s £100m move to Chelsea in 2023, which made him the ninth-most expensive player of all time.

The Blues, among others, are circling the Seagulls once more, but the south-coast club have other ideas this time.

Clubs chasing Kaoru Mitoma may hit one key obstacle

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma has consistently excelled for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are joined by Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Nassr in their interest over Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to CaughtOffside.

The Japan international has been impressive again this season, but it may not be so easy for the footballing heavyweights to prise away the Seagulls’ asset this time.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion against Southampton, 2024

The Japanese winger has 10 goal involvements in 28 Premier League outings this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Brighton intend to stick their claws in this time, with the same report revealing the club are closing in on a new contract for the winger.

The proposed offer is thought to extend his time at the AMEX Stadium until 2030, which would take Mitoma to his 33rd birthday, and would therefore likely be his last big contract.

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the club’s most sought-after players, but Brighton were persistent in rejecting strong advances from Saudi in January.

After being forced to sell the likes of Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ben White in recent years, managing to keep hold of one of their best players would be a watershed moment.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton during a pre-season friendly match

Moises Caicedo was just one of the top-class players Brighton had to sell in recent years – their Mitoma persistence suggests they want a change (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, even with Brighton’s ascendancy, holding on to Mitoma amid some of the clubs reportedly advancing will be a tough task.

With the mentioned sides, Mitoma could compete for some of Europe’s top prizes. But, he may not necessarily be one of the main men as he is with Brighton. If they can land European football, it’ll strengthen their position no end.

But if the Seagulls want to break into the Premier League’s top set, one day, they will need to be able to hold on to the bulk of their best players consistently. Could Mitoma be the landmark case?

Mitoma is worth €45m, as per Transfermarkt. Brighton take on Manchester City this weekend when Premier League action returns.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

More about transfers
Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team&#039;s second goal with Liverpool&#039;s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2024.

Liverpool star speaks out after being spotted talking to PSG chiefs as contract runs down
Alan Shearer

'Talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go to Manchester United, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day': Alan Shearer reveals how close he came to signing for Alex Ferguson
Eduardo Camavinga (L) of Real Madrid in action against the Samuel Lino (R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 04, 2025.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live stream and TV details for Champions League second leg
See more latest
Most Popular
Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team&#039;s second goal with Liverpool&#039;s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2024.
Liverpool star speaks out after being spotted talking to PSG chiefs as contract runs down
Alan Shearer
'Talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go to Manchester United, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day': Alan Shearer reveals how close he came to signing for Alex Ferguson
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah
Thierry Henry doesn't believe that Mohamed Salah will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with the Arsenal legend picking his favourite
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is vying to reshape his squad
‘It all came together like in a movie. It was a big milestone in our lives’: Manchester United star's family recount shock of Old Trafford switch
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
'Top managers don’t make that same mistake two seasons running. That is completely unacceptable': Mikel Arteta lambasted by former captain for huge Arsenal error
Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be a Premier League player next season
'Jobe Bellingham doesn’t want to be associated with his brother. Unfortunately, Sunderland will need to go up in order to keep him' Black Cats given ultimatum as Manchester United and Chelsea 'fight' for signature
Ethan Nwaneri has been tipped with a potential England call-up - but is it the right move?
Arsenal legend desperate for Ethan Nwaneri NOT to receive England call up
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Beth Mead of England poses for a photograph with the Top Goalscorer and Player of the Tournament awards after the final whistle of the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Euro 2025: The all-time Women’s Euros top scorers as Beth Mead eyes record haul
Exterior view of Manchester City&#039;s Etihad Stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, United Kingdom on 12 February, 2023
Manchester City win in charges verdict would signal 'carnage' for Premier League
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has 15 clean sheets this season
Arsenal in 'pole position' for David Raya upgrade: report