Manchester United make enquiry for THREE Premier League stars, as Ruben Amorim looks to overhaul squad: report

By
published

Manchester United are still yet to make a signing in the January transfer window

Ruben Amorim has plenty of pulling power at Manchester United
Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have asked three separate Premier League clubs the availability of their players this January transfer window, as Ruben Amorim looks to stamp his authority on the Red Devils squad.

Things haven't been plain sailing so far for the Portuguese boss at Old Trafford, with home defeats to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton leaving Manchester United struggling in 13th.

But while there are a number of positions in the squad that could do with improvements, it seems left-wing back is currently the priority for Amorim and the hierarchy.

Manchester United prioritising left-wing back

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion at Vitality Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images) Manchester United

Kerkez has been flying for Bournemouth this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the i, Manchester United have made enquiries over the availability of Premier League trio Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth, Rayan Ait-Nouri at Wolves and Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell, as Amorim looks to get a specialist defender in for the remainder of the season.

Kerkez in particular has caught the attention of the Premier League's elite this season, with the 21-year-old putting in consistently strong displays for Andoni Iraola's side. His intensity would suit Amorim's high-press style of play, while his quality in the final third would provide good quality for the team, too.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images) Manchester United

Ait-Nouri is also being considered at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ait-Nouri and Mitchell are both similar options who enjoy getting forward, but have endured slightly more difficult seasons with their respective clubs.

All three are 25 or under, while they're valued by Transfermarkt between £20m-£35m, highlighting the type of profile Manchester United are targeting.

However, the report adds that, while those enquiries have been made, Manchester United have settled on Lecce's Patrick Dorgu as their priority target this January.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would make sense for Manchester United to explore left-wing back options this window as the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to raise questions. Kerkez or Ait-Nouri feel like the best options out of the aforementioned quartet the club are looking at due to their qualities and Premier League experience, but Dorgu might be a risk that pays off.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 