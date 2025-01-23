Manchester United make shock last-minute attempt for Alejandro Garnacho replacement: report

By
published

Manchester United attempted to hijack a Premier League deal as Alejandro Garnacho is set to leave Old Trafford

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, interacts with Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Manchester United FC at Portman Road on November 24, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Amorim and Garnacho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United made a surprise attempt to sign a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, but have failed in their negotiations.

With Garnacho seemingly set to join Chelsea this January, Manchester United are keen on adding more attacking quality to their squad that suits Ruben Amorim's specialist style of play.

That saw them focus on forwards available for a good deal, with one key name making an impression.

Manchester United tried to sign Ipswich-bound Julio Enciso

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Julio Enciso of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Enciso is joining Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United made a last-minute attempt to hijack Brighton forward Julio Enciso's loan move to Ipswich, but left it too late. Negotiations between the Red Devils and the Seagulls reportedly took place, but the Paraguayan was too far along in the process with Ipswich.

Enciso is a sharp forward who would have slotted in perfectly to one of the No.10 slots employed by Amorim in his 3-4-3 system. His goals during the 2022/23 season for Brighton highlighted his ability to pick the ball up from deep and deliver powerful shots at goal, while his creativity would've provided more chances for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Chelsea target Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on October 06, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Garnacho looks set to leave Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ipswich, though, have since confirmed the signing of Enciso on a loan deal for the rest of the season, with the 21-year-old looking to get his career back on track with more regular first team minutes. He is available to take on Liverpool on Saturday.

Whether Manchester United would have completed a similar loan deal is unclear, though FourFourTwo certainly believes there's some truth to the report.

Jason Wilcox, now Manchester United's technical director and a key figure in the club's transfer business, worked at Manchester City as academy director in 2022. Manchester City showed an interest in signing Enciso from Libertad in 2022 while he was still only 18, and would've likely worked with Wilcox to further develop his career.

Ultimately, that never happened as he instead chose to join Brighton, but FourFourTwo believes that some level of interest would have remained from Wilcox's side.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 