Chelsea given green light to complete Alejandro Garnacho deal, following major U-turn: report

Chelsea are poised to move for Alejandro Garnacho, following a twist in the Manchester United star's transfer saga.

The Reds Devils are looking to raise funds this month to improve Ruben Amorim's squad, with the club sat in the bottom half of the table. Marcus Rashford has been linked with an exit, but will likely leave on loan rather than bringing in any money for Amorim to spend in the market.

But with the Portuguese's 3-4-3 formation a tricky fit for Garnacho, too, the Argentine's future is in doubt at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have a free run to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United

Enzo Maresca wants another forward

Chelsea's title challenge has fizzled out in recent weeks with the Blues picking up just three out of 15 points over the festive period. While manager Enzo Maresca's forward line has been relying heavily on Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer – ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now – no one has made a solid claim on the spots out wide.

Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedo Neto, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk have all featured on the wing for Chelsea this season but the West Londoners still interested in another left-winger, attention has turned to Garnacho, with his agents in attendance for the win against Wolves this week.

Chelsea still lacks consistency out wide

After TyC Sports claimed that Garnacho would prefer to stay in the Premier League, Fichajes in Spain have reported that Napoli have turned their attentions to Karim Adeyemi to solve their issues in attack.

With Borussia Dortmund in flux, Adeyemi has played just nine times in the Bundesliga this season. The German attacker has registered just 19 goals in the past three seasons – fewer than the 23 he managed in his final season along at Red Bull Salzburg – and the 23-year-old may be looking to re-ignite his career under Antonio Conte at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Southern Italian giants have reportedly agreed terms with Garnacho, as they look to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now. With disagreements between Manchester United and Napoli over a fee, however, this has opened the door for the Blues.

Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Jamie Gittens and Mathys Tel, too – but Garnacho is significantly more attainable, given that United are hoping to sell fringe stars in order to strengthen.

Karim Adeyemi may have complicated Garnacho's move to Napoli

Speaking to FourFourTwo on January 13, transfer expert Ben Jacobs claimed, “If Rashford goes, if Anthony goes, if Garnacho goes, if Casemiro goes, any of these names could allow Manchester United a bit more freedom in the market, and then in the back half of the window, we might see them move.”

In FourFourTwo's view, this latest twist in the saga might have come too late for all parties. With Garnacho said to have already agreed terms with Napoli, it seems more likely that United drop their asking price, rather than Napoli looking elsewhere.

The 20-year-old is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea take on Manchester City this weekend when Premier League action returns.