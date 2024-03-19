Manchester United: Amad Diallo contract extension is on the cards under Sir Jim Ratcliffe - saving the club millions

Manchester United star Amad Diallo signed from Atalanta in 2021 – but his career at Old Trafford might just be beginning.

After netting against Liverpool in the FA Cup at the weekend, the Ivorian's name is back on the lips of fans after he became somewhat of a forgotten man. Despite stints at Rangers and Sunderland on loan, there has been little to no sign that he was destined for a role in Erik ten Hag's squad during the backend of this season.

But with Manchester United now under new ownership, Diallo might find that his goal has put him firmly in the frame for an extension to his current deal.

Manchester United hold an option to extend Amad Diallo's deal

United have the option to extend Diallo's deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diallo is contracted until 2025. The 21-year-old signed a four-year deal when he moved to Old Trafford – there is a clause inserted to extend for another year.

The plan may have been to move Diallo on this summer. As they have done in the past, however, such a desire from the club is not mutually exclusive with activating these one-year extensions: three players had these options triggered this year, as otherwise, it would leave United in a worse position to negotiate.

Paul Pogba found his contract extended by a year while at the club, when it seemed as if United chiefs were not sure whether to keep the Frenchman or not. So even if United do want to sell Diallo, triggering that option seems sensible.

Diallo might just have played his way into United's squad planning

Right-wing is a problem position for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Right-wing is a problem position for Manchester United. Jadon Sancho looks set to never play for the club again, Antony has been a major flop and Alejandro Garnacho is better suited to the lefthand side. As a left-footed option in attack, that right-wing spot seems suited to him.

With quite so many positions to upgrade on this summer, however, it may be that buying two competing players for that flank simply isn't an option. Keeping Diallo around might be a suitable option, giving United a solid player to compete in that position while saving them money to spend elsewhere.

With a new manager looking likely, too, it may be that Diallo is one of the subjects discussed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. when interviewing candidates for the position.

