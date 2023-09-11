Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag risks SACK over star 'with lousy attitude' – and 'it would almost be justified' according to former Red

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is risking his job over a player "who always sulks and complains".

That's according to one former Red Devil, who's made the incredible claim that the Dutchman could be on borrowed time at Old Trafford over his management of the side. Ten Hag won a League Cup trophy last season and qualified for the Champions League but Manchester United have struggled at the start of this season, picking up two wins from four and labouring to home wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Former United star Paul Parker, however, believes that Ten Hag's dismissal would be "almost justified" if he didn't pick Rasmus Hojlund to start the next match over Anthony Martial.

Rasmus Hojlund needs to start for Manchester United, according to Paul Parker (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“If [Hojlund] doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified,” he told SpilXperten. “It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench.

“There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man United finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”

With Ten Hag recently falling out with Jadon Sancho, too, Andy Cole has agreed with Parker on Martial, questioning why the Frenchman has managed to stay at United for eight seasons with such a poor record in front of goal.

"Martial has been at Manchester United for eight years now and he hasn't even scored 100 goals," Cole told BetFred. "It's incredible. He is a centre-forward at Manchester United and he has played in some fantastic teams.

Anthony Martial has been laid into by ex-United stars (Image credit: PA)

"His best performance in the league was 17 goals. He’s had more than enough time and opportunity to show United just how good he is and he unfortunately hasn't been able to do so."

Martial has managed 62 goals in 199 appearances for United.

