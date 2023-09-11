Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag risks SACK over star 'with lousy attitude' – and 'it would almost be justified' according to former Red
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time according to a legendary former player, who has made an extraordinary claim over the Dutchman picking one of his stars
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is risking his job over a player "who always sulks and complains".
That's according to one former Red Devil, who's made the incredible claim that the Dutchman could be on borrowed time at Old Trafford over his management of the side. Ten Hag won a League Cup trophy last season and qualified for the Champions League but Manchester United have struggled at the start of this season, picking up two wins from four and labouring to home wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.
Former United star Paul Parker, however, believes that Ten Hag's dismissal would be "almost justified" if he didn't pick Rasmus Hojlund to start the next match over Anthony Martial.
“If [Hojlund] doesn’t start against Brighton, then all fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and it would almost be justified,” he told SpilXperten. “It wouldn’t make any sense if he started on the bench. Martial shouldn’t even be on the bench.
“There must be a youth player who is better who can sit on the bench, and Hojlund can be the first striker. All Manchester United fans are fed up with seeing a player with a lousy attitude, who always sulks and complains, and it’s a blessing that Man United finally has an attacker who plays with enthusiasm.”
VIDEO: What Really Happened Between Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag
With Ten Hag recently falling out with Jadon Sancho, too, Andy Cole has agreed with Parker on Martial, questioning why the Frenchman has managed to stay at United for eight seasons with such a poor record in front of goal.
"Martial has been at Manchester United for eight years now and he hasn't even scored 100 goals," Cole told BetFred. "It's incredible. He is a centre-forward at Manchester United and he has played in some fantastic teams.
"His best performance in the league was 17 goals. He’s had more than enough time and opportunity to show United just how good he is and he unfortunately hasn't been able to do so."
Martial has managed 62 goals in 199 appearances for United.
More Manchester United stories
Man United legend Andy Cole has questioned why so many big-name players have seemed to struggle at the club in recent years.
Meanwhile, Mikael Silvestre has reflected on his United debut away to Liverpool in an interview with FourFourTwo.
And Paul Scholes has finally ended the debate over who was better: him or Steven Gerrard.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward