Erik ten Hag 93% backed in Premier League manager sack race - as odds on Manchester United boss' dismissal are slashed

Erik ten Hag is under serious threat of being sacked as Manchester United manager, after suffering another loss at Old Trafford on Wednesday night against Newcastle.

His side's eighth defeat in 15 matches in all competitions this season, the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - so much so that bettors are even beginning to believe that he will become the first Premier League manager to be dismissed in 2023/24.

Indeed, an Oddschecker spokesperson stated that 93 per cent of all bets placed with the bookmaker after full-time against Newcastle were backing the Red Devils to sack Ten Hag.

Manchester United suffered their eighth defeat in just 15 games (Image credit: Getty Images)

“3-0 to a second-string Newcastle side at home has led bookmakers to slash his odds of being the next Premier League manager to leave their post," the Oddschecker spokesperson said. "A change in odds from 9/1 to 2/1 represents a 10 per cent to 33.3 per cent chance of it being Ten Hag out the door next.

"Since the full-time whistle went at Old Trafford last night, we’ve seen a staggering amount of bets on Oddschecker backing ten Hag to leave. 93 per cent of total bets across that timeframe have been on the Dutchman, compared to just 28 per cent the week previously."

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday, knowing full well that another poor result could signal the end of Ten Hag's tenure at the club. A win, however, could provide them with the springboard they need to face Copenhagen in the Champions League next Wednesday.

Heckingbottom is still the favourite to be sacked (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Somewhat surprisingly, no Premier League manager has left their club yet this season, with all 20 bosses still in situ at their respective sides. And while plenty of bettors are backing Ten Hag's dismissal, in addition to the huge drop in odds, the Dutchman isn't even the favourite to face the chop first this term.

Instead, bookmakers are still backing Sheffield United to part company with Paul Heckingbottom first, due to the Blades' awful start to the campaign. They're without a win in their first 13 games, having picked up just three draws and suffering 10 defeats.

