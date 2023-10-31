Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag sack stance already decided by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with major changes about to happen

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will remain the manager under Sir Jim Ratcliffe for now – but big changes are afoot.

The takeover of the Red Devils is expected by the end of the year, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that INEOS billionaire Ratcliffe is looking to accelerate his plans to acquire 25 per cent of the club he is a lifelong fan of. Despite buying a minority stake, Ratcliffe will head up the football side of the business.

"Once the final details are agreed upon by both parties, the takeover process is set to accelerate quickly and Ratcliffe is expected on United’s board by the end of the year," Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to invest in Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to i newspaper, Ratcliffe has already decided that Ten Hag's job is safe.

Manchester United sit eighth in the Premier League table, having won five and lost five this term but despite such poor form, the Dutchman isn't coming under fire from many United fans, who point towards a bigger picture as to why the club is stagnating.

VIDEO: Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

According to the report, Ten Hag will be safe in the job as first-team coach of the club but he will see a reduction in his powers when it comes to signing players.

United don't have a director of football, with the 53-year-old leading the charge when it comes to recruitment. As it has transpired, Ten Hag has signed several former players and Eredivisie talents in the absence of having a network around him to advise – with Antony being the most expensive.

Antony is Ten Hag's most expensive signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian cost around €100 million, moving to work with Ten Hag at Old Trafford after playing for him at Ajax. Antony has been a colossal disappointment, however, and was benched in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

United take on Newcastle in the League Cup this week.

More Manchester United stories

Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane labelled his old club "embarrassing" in the wake of the defeat to Manchester City.

And Keane's former teammate Gary Neville made a similar assessment of Antony's aggressive substitute appearance.

