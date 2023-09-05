Manchester United's position on terminating Jadon Sancho's contract emerges, with the club backing Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will not have his contract terminated – though the club do back manager Erik ten Hag over the recent dispute over his future.

The Dutchman told reporters that Sancho had not trained well, when asked why the winger had been left out of his matchday squad against Arsenal at the weekend. In response, Sancho contracted his manager, taking to Twitter to give an impassioned defence in which he claimed he was a "scapegoat".

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue," he wrote. "I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into; I've been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn't fair!"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has used Jadon Sancho as a "scapegoat", according to the player himself (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

In light of the situation, Florian Pettenburg of Sky Germany says that a contract termination is completely out of the question for the star, who Manchester United paid upwards of £70 million for in 2021.

The Guardian, however, claims that the Red Devils are backing the manager in this particular situation. It is therefore likely then, that the situation is resolved between the player and the manager in the coming weeks, with the English transfer window having just ended.

VIDEO: How Arsenal EVOLVED Declan Rice To Beat Man United

Appearing on his FIVE YouTube channel, former United captain Rio Ferdinand suggested that Sancho pursue a move to Saudi Arabia, claimng, "There's two ways this ends. There's only one window open now and that's Saudi [Arabia] – or you're on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season."

While there are definite parallels with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation of last season, however, Ten Hag has fallen out with former stars in the past and made up with them.

Cristiano Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag, too (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In 2022, Ten Hag dropped Andre Onana for Ajax's Dutch Cup final appearance against PSV following remarks the goalkeeper made following criticism over a high-profile mistake – before signing him at United this summer.

Sancho is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

United's rotten away record under Erik ten Hag continued in Sunday's loss to Arsenal – and Roy Keane has criticised the behaviour of Red Devils players in the tunnel ahead of that game.

Meanwhile, another Old Trafford favourite, Gary Neville, has his doubts about reports that the Glazers have taken the club off the market.