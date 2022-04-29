Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag can get one over on rivals by signing his top-choice midfielder

Manchester United could affect the transfer plans of local rivals Manchester City by landing their top target in midfield.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly already finalised which players he would like to join him at Old Trafford next season with new buys wanted across the pitch. A striker, a defensive midfielder and a right-back remain the key areas, though outgoing interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed that up to 10 new signings could be made.

When it comes to midfield, United could bring in several new faces – though Ten Hag apparently favours a Dutchman he worked with at Ajax.

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly interested in joining United, according to the Express – though the publication also claims that Pep Guardiola at City is enamoured with the 24-year-old.

De Jong was a key man for Ten Hag's Ajax during the Amsterdammers' 2018/19 Champions League run in which they were dramatically defeated in the Johan Cruyff Arena in the semi-finals of the competition. Guardiola has long been an admirer of the schemer and was reportedly in the mix to sign De Jong before he wound up at Barcelona that summer.

Denying the Citizens a second chance of securing their target would be satisfying for United fans – but City aren't the only rivals interested in the midfielder.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in De Jong to fill a space in their newly-configured 4-3-3 shape, while Liverpool have also been rumoured to be tracking the player, too.

Frenkie De Jong is valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt.

