Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to sign TEN players and sell 15

Manchester United are set for a crazy summer in which half the squad is turned over.

The Red Devils have endured one of the worst seasons in their recent history, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville declaring it the nadir in his 42 years of following the club, in the wake of their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Big changes are expected, with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag expected to join the side any day now. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to depart just halfway into his big return, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are all out of contract, while Paul Pogba limped off at Anfield and may well never play for the side ever again.

(Image credit: PA)

The Manchester Evening News says that well over a dozen players could be off, with their writers singling out several stars for the exit door.

Samuel Luckhurst, Chief Manchester United writer, has listed one of David De Gea or Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Andreas Pereira, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as all marked for departure, along with goalkeeper Lee Grant, Nemanja Matic, Lingard, Mata and Cavani, who are all being released.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The MEN also reported on how interim manager Ralf Rangnick declared 10 new players could join imminently. Of that 10, the main concerns in the team remain a striker, a defensive midfielder and a right-back.

"If you analyse the situation, it's not that difficult to analyse," the 63-year-old said. "The team needs a rebuild, not because some players have to go but quite a few have no contracts anymore, their contracts are expiring, then for me it's clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players.

"And before you sign those players you need to be aware how do you want to play? What kind of football does the new manager want to play? And then take it from there and then bring every single player fitting into that kind of profile."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a major u-turn and in fact offer Paul Pogba a new contract – which has apparently upset several of the dressing room.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, Youri Tielemans is a potential arrival in midfield and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on the radar.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has mocked "whatshisname" Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo's captain at Manchester United.