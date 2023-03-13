Manchester United report: Harry Maguire to remain at Old Trafford on "insane" contract

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire probably expects to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season – but the situation isn't quite as straightforward as first thought.

Maguire has completed just five lots of 90 minutes all season, getting dropped by incoming manager Erik ten Hag following the infamous 4-0 drubbing away to Brentford on Matchday 2. The centre-back played every one of England's World Cup fixtures in the winter but has struggled for game time at club level.

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane ahead of him in the pecking order, there's been reported interest from the likes of West Ham United – but now, an exit could be difficult for both Manchester United and Maguire.

Harry Maguire was dropped following defeat away to Brentford (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Football Insider (opens in new tab) are claiming that the 30-year-old is picking up “insane” wages at Old Trafford, believed to be around £200,000 a week. Maguire's contract is set to run until 2025.

This makes an exit particularly hard to negotiate. Mail Online (opens in new tab) have claimed in the past that centre-back is ready to leave United, with the club itself wanting to recoup around half of the money they paid, though even that could be difficult.

Maguire signed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a fee in the range of £80 million though for many United fans, he hasn't lived up to expectations. Earning such a high wage, the best course of action may well be to loan Maguire out.

Should he move to on loan next season and impress, the Red Devils would then be in a stronger position to negotiate some kind of fee. Summer 2024 will mark the last year that they can sell him for any kind of money, with him available to leave for free a season later. Otherwise, United might have to terminate the deal.

Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Harry Maguire isn't in his long-term plans (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

There is hope, however, that Maguire would relish playing regular football and be prepared to take a pay cut from United. The England international will no doubt want to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championship in Germany next summer, by playing more consistently.

Maguire is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

