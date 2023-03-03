Manchester United target Victor Osimhen openly reveals that a dream Premier League move is his 'ambition'
Manchester United are being linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen – now the Nigerian has spoken about such a transfer
Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has opened up about how he'd love to make the move to the Premier League.
The Nigerian superstar is spearheading a title assault for Napoli this season, scoring 21 times in 25 games in all competitions. I Partenopei are 2-0 up from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 against Eintracht Frankfurt and 18 points clear at the summit of Italian football, winning 18 of their last 19 Serie A fixtures.
With Manchester United lacking a dominant striker up front, Osimhen has emerged as a primary target along with Harry Kane – but though the Napoli star could be valued at nine figures, he's revealed he'd love to move to England one day.
“I think it is an ambition of all players,” Osimhen told Italian outlet, Corriere Della Sera (opens in new tab), when asked about a future in the Premier League. “And who knows, one day.
“Right now, I assure you, it doesn't even cross my mind. It would distract me from a beautiful season. [I'm thinking of] Only Napoli.”
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, meanwhile, recently told TNT Sports via TeamTalk (opens in new tab) that sometimes “offers can't be refused,” seemingly referencing his star striker, claiming, “I will never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, though, I hope we’ll see them shine for a long time.”
De Laurentiis has a reputation of driving a hard bargain for stars, selling players for huge fees – though should Osimhen want to come to England at some stage in his career, it will likely make a move easier.
The forward was signed by the Naples outfit for a club-record fee of €70 million, potentially rising to €80m with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer to date.
Osimhen is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.
The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.
