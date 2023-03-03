Manchester United target Victor Osimhen openly reveals that a dream Premier League move is his 'ambition'

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has opened up about how he'd love to make the move to the Premier League.

The Nigerian superstar is spearheading a title assault for Napoli this season, scoring 21 times in 25 games in all competitions. I Partenopei are 2-0 up from the first leg of the Champions League last-16 against Eintracht Frankfurt and 18 points clear at the summit of Italian football, winning 18 of their last 19 Serie A fixtures.

With Manchester United lacking a dominant striker up front, Osimhen has emerged as a primary target along with Harry Kane – but though the Napoli star could be valued at nine figures, he's revealed he'd love to move to England one day.

Napoli have been in scintillating form this season, with Osimhen the obvious star (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“I think it is an ambition of all players,” Osimhen told Italian outlet, Corriere Della Sera (opens in new tab), when asked about a future in the Premier League. “And who knows, one day.

“Right now, I assure you, it doesn't even cross my mind. It would distract me from a beautiful season. [I'm thinking of] Only Napoli.”

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, meanwhile, recently told TNT Sports via TeamTalk (opens in new tab) that sometimes “offers can't be refused,” seemingly referencing his star striker, claiming, “I will never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, though, I hope we’ll see them shine for a long time.”

De Laurentiis has a reputation of driving a hard bargain for stars, selling players for huge fees – though should Osimhen want to come to England at some stage in his career, it will likely make a move easier.

Victor Osimhen was a club-record signing for Napoli (Image credit: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The forward was signed by the Naples outfit for a club-record fee of €70 million, potentially rising to €80m with add-ons, making him the most expensive African transfer to date.

Osimhen is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

