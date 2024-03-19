Manchester United star furious over 'ostracism', with career under INEOS hanging in the balance: report

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is once again facing continuing questions over the next step in his career.

The 21-year-old Tunisian made a loan switch to Sevilla in January but has since only featured a handful of times for the Spanish side.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side are once again fighting to remain in La Liga this season and are just six points above the relegation places with only nine games left to play.

WATCH | Why are Manchester United so poor defensively?

Having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Birmingham City last year, Mejbri returned to Old Trafford in the summer vowing to fight for his place under Ten Hag.

According to the latest report from Sport Witness, Hannibal's entourage have been left disillusioned as to what lies ahead for the player, considering his tiny contribution with Sevilla.

With there a feeling his career is 'heading backwards', it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Mejbri come the summer months, especially given the Red Devils have just seen new bosses INEOS take over sporting control.

The report also states how those close to the young star ‘do not understand’ why he isn’t being picked by Sanchez Flores, with there being some sort of ‘ostracism’ taking place.

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in action for Birmingham City during the 2022/23 campaign (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Having started back-to-back games for Manchester United earlier this season, against both Burnley and Crystal Palace, most were surprised to see the 21-year-old leave the club in January.

Ten Hag has before offered praise for the former Monaco man, leaving extra clues as to what happens next regarding his future at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad," Ten Hag enthused after his performance against the Eagles earlier this season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has played Hannibal this season (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"That this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success.

"Especially when you're playing against possession-based teams; he is a really good fit, to give a good contribution to a good performance and to the result.

"I don’t think [his adaptation has been] that quick. Before I came in here, he was already in the first team, he made his debut. Last year he was on loan and this year he is making progress."

