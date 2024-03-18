'The time has come' Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri tipped to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: report

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been suggested as a left-choice to take over at Liverpool this summer.

With Jurgen Klopp set to call time on his nine-year tenure as boss in the summer, Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi have been touted as the early candidates to take over.

But with a decision yet to be made, Allegri's experience and tactical awareness have been suggested as two key facets that could land him the job later this year.

WATCH | Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Giovanni Galeone, a former coach and close friend of Allegri has suggested that the 56-year-old could easily handle the pressure of managing in England's top flight if he so wishes.

“Until some time ago I would’ve told him to stay," he explains via Gazzetta dello Sport. "Now, however, I’d tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad as both Capello and Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy. Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus.

“He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only Trapattoni has more appearances than him. I don’t see Max in Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League.

“Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe, I think Max would do very well at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A tenuous link with Manchester United could develop into another realistic avenue for Allegri, given the pressure Erik ten Hag has faced at various stages this season.

The Red Devils are pushing hard to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as we approach the business end of the season, with only 10 games left to play.

Manchester United find themselves nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth but could sneak into the competition given the newly-introduced rules around different countries' coefficient rulings that may mean five Premier League clubs qualify for Europe's top competiton.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sets impressive new mark as Reds quadruple dreams die in FA Cup exit vs Manchester United

Liverpool players’ choice for next manager named, as Xabi Alonso is NOT the dressing room’s pick: report

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world