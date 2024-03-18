Erik ten Hag's message to Amad Diallo as he describes 'problematic' situation for Manchester United's fringe players

Erik ten Hag believes Amad Diallo's winner for Manchester United against Liverpool in the FA Cup is everything the youngster deserves.

Diallo, 21, came off the bench to net the Red Devils decisive winner against Jurgen Klopp's side in extra time, sparking pandemonium in the process in a 4-3 win.

The Ivorian has struggled to make an impact following a return from injury but Ten Hag was more than happy to allow Amad his spotlight following the victory.

"I'm so happy for him," Ten Hag beamed after the full-time whistle at the Theatre of Dreams. "He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position.

"He does not always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal. But we know he can do it, we know he has the key moments where he can decide a game.

"I am very pleased he got the winner. But we had another sub, Antony, who scores an equaliser, he is also in a problematic situation but you see he is fighting as well, he wants to contribute as well. I'm very happy with the bench today."

Amad, who has recently shown signs of discontent given his lack of minutes this season, responded in perfect fashion and once again has given Ten Hag much to think about.

A fruitful spell with Championship side Sunderland last year meant Manchester United were keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old, who most recently deleted social media posts showing him in the red of Ten Hag's men.

Happy to later explain it was merely down to a religious decision, the former Rangers loanee is now set to spend more time on the sidelines unfortunately, due to his sending off against Liverpool in the dying moments of the tie.



Having already received a yellow card during the game, he was shown a second for removing his shirt during the fourth goal celebration.

Which games will Diallo miss for United?

Red cards are not competition specific, therefore Amad will miss just one game following his dismissal against Liverpool.

He will miss the Premier League game with Brentford on March 30, before returning the following midweek when the Red Devils face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

