Manchester United to offer £115m for Real Madrid wonderkid: report

Manchester United are set to make Real Madrid another huge offer for one of their players.

Last summer, the Red Devils addressed their defensive midfield needs by signing Los Blancos stalwart Casemiro for around £60 million. The price was thought to be particularly steep for a player of the Brazilian's age, yet it's been a masterstroke: Casemiro has transformed United's side and is now considered one of the leaders in the dressing room.

Now, Manchester United are prepared to do the same thing again, taking advantage of the fact that they're in a superior financial position to the 14-time European champions.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) claims that having landed Casemiro last summer, United are ready to employ the same trick to bring Eduardo Camavinga, World Cup winner with France to Old Trafford this time around.

Camavinga has impressed at times at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing both in midfield and filling in at left-back though is still developing as a player. He could well be a replacement for Fred, alongside Casemiro in midfield.

United have a historic interest in Camavinga, too. The club were interested in signing the youngster (opens in new tab) back when he was at Rennes in France, along with a host of other clubs.

Despite the reported interest, however, the deal remains unlikely.

Real Madrid have reportedly rebuffed interest in Camavinga already – and along with countryman Aurelien Tchouameni, he is expected to form the crux of the club's midfield beyond Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Jude Bellingham is a target for Real, too.

Camavinga is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

