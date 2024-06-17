Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag delivers brutal swipe at England boss Gareth Southgate after nervy Serbia win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes that Gareth Southgate’s tactical decisions are to blame for England’s nervy performance against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night.

The Three Lions made a fast start to their Euro 2024 opener and took the lead after just 13 minutes when Jude Bellingham powerfully headed home Bukayo Saka's deflected cross.

England were in control for the opening 30 minutes but appeared to sit back and invite pressure for the remainder of the game. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced into an important late save from Dusan Vlahovic and they were relieved to come away with all three points.

While some have criticised the performance of individuals, Ten Hag believes that Southgate was to blame. Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS, he said: "It’s the vision of the manager. England will take a 1-0 lead, then he [Southgate] decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game."

Rumours were circulating that Southgate could be a potential successor to Ten Hag at Manchester United, but the Dutch manager will now remain at Old Trafford after officials at the club told him they wanted him to stay.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been critiqued by Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of the 54-year-old had been in doubt, even after he led United to victory over Man City in the FA Cup final. But he has now revealed that after speaking to other potential candidates they chose to keep him in charge.

"The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza," said Ten Hag. "They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

“INEOS took their time. They are new in football, it's normal to reflect on the season. It's no secret that they talked with multiple candidates."

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.