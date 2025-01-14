Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford could be stopped from leaving - by BREXIT

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has no shortage of potential suitors across Europe as he looks to the Old Trafford exit - but actually sealing a move to any one of them may prove tricky.

The Red Devils academy graduate has not featured for Manchester United since early December, and has spoken of his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Rashford is said to prefer a move abroad over a switch to another Premier League club, but another potential departure from Manchester this month is reportedly part of the list of reasons such a move may prove difficult.

Plenty are keen on Marcus Rashford – but Manchester United may not be able to get it done

Marcus Rashford has struggled for game time since Ruben Amorim's arrival (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to FourFourTwo on January 13, Transfer expert and journalist Ben Jacobs said that while Rashford is sought-after by some of the biggest-name clubs European football, there are different obstacles at each one that might stand in the way of a deal.

That includes AC Milan, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, each of whom have good reason to consider their options before rushing to get Rashford through the door.

Kyle Walker is also wanted at Milan, it's claimed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacobs said: "West Ham are interested, but they feel at the moment anyway, even though it's a fluid situation, that Rashford would prefer if he leaves Manchester United to go abroad.

"Milan are interested, but they're also pursuing Kyle Walker – and a new Brexit rule means in Serie A that you can only sign one English player per window. So they won't be able to sign Walker and Rashford in the same January window: they'll have to pick one or the other.

"You have Dortmund who are interested, but they're also chasing Carney Chukwuemeka on loan and pursuing Renato Vega either on a loan or a permanent deal.

"I don't think Dortmund are going to be able to do three different loans with Chukwuemeka, Renato Vega and Marcus Rashford - so again, if they go down the line of Chukwuemeka, even though he's slightly more central player than Marcus Rashford, they might pull out of the race for Rashford. One thing's for sure, Chukwuemeka, on a loan overall, is going to be a whole lot cheaper than Rashford.

Jacobs went on: "The Barcelona interest in Rashford is genuine as well, but they have to make it possible financially, which is not the easiest of situations for Barcelona, even though they've had their squad cost control budget increased by La Liga, allowing them to at least operate in the January market."

Rashford is keen to find a new home after a difficult couple of years at United have seen him fall out of the England squad. United take on Southampton this week when Premier League action returns.