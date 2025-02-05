Have Manchester United already secured their Marcus Rashford replacement, thanks to a Ruben Amorim masterplan?

Manchester United could have already found a perfect attacking alternative following Marcus Rashford's departure.

Rashford - who left for Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season during the January window - has fallen out with head coach Ruben Amorim in recent weeks amid claims the 27-year-old is failing to meet the required standards needed in training.

With the Red Devils struggling in front of goal, youngster Kobbie Mainoo was deployed as a striker during the recent 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. But do Manchester United already have another player who could do an even better job?

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee cannot score, plus Antony and Jadon Sancho are on loan - so what next for Manchester United?

Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined five Premier League goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have just five Premier League goals between them this season, which naturally comes as a cause for concern. The young pair still often look lost in Manchester United's new 3-4-2-1 system as Amorim tries to work out how to best use his striker options.

The club's second-most expensive signing ever, Antony, is now out on loan with Real Betis in La Liga, whilst Jadon Sancho continues to get back to his best for top-four hopefuls Chelsea. Even he has eight goal contributions to his name.

Sancho's time at Manchester United never really got going (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there is one player who is continuing to make a name for himself at Carrington and beyond, Manchester United's very own James Scanlon. The 18-year-old already has a combined 20 goals and assists for the Red Devils' academy sides this term.

Scanlon is also already a full-fledged Gibraltar international and scored his first goal for Los Llanis in a 2-2 draw with Liechtenstein back in August 2024.

Multiple players including Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Toby Collyer have risen through the ranks in recent years, so could Scanlon be next up? All the evidence seems to suggest he is very close, given he has trained repeatedly with the first team recently, in what could turn out to be an Amorim masterstroke.

Scanlon could have also gone out on loan in January but remained at the club. In a time where Manchester United need attackers, especially given their high-profile exits of so many over the past 12 months, could Amorim give Scanlon his golden chance before the end of the campaign?

James Scanlon could be the next big thing at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion… well, why not?! Scanlon's numbers at Under-18 and Under-21 level speak for themself and with plenty of doors being opened for the next academy star to make their mark, his time could be edging closer.

Amorim loved to promote youth players at Sporting, and with defender Godwill Kukonki said to be nearing his first-team debut, more and more youngsters could be about to get their chance in the Premier League or even in the FA Cup this Friday, against Leicester City at Old Trafford.