David De Gea hints at professional football return, a year after Manchester United exit

By
published

David De Gea has indicated that he may about to return to football, just over a year on from his Manchester United exit

David De Gea celebrates a Manchester United goal against Chelsea in May 2023.
David De Gea celebrates a Manchester United goal against Chelsea in May 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David De Gea has hinted at a sensational return to professional football, just over a year on from his Manchester United exit.

De Gea spent 12 years at Old Trafford between 2012 and 2023 and made over 500 appearances for the Red Devils in that time, helping the club to a number of trophies in that time – including the Premier League in 2012/13.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.