David De Gea hints at professional football return, a year after Manchester United exit
David De Gea has indicated that he may about to return to football, just over a year on from his Manchester United exit
David De Gea has hinted at a sensational return to professional football, just over a year on from his Manchester United exit.
De Gea spent 12 years at Old Trafford between 2012 and 2023 and made over 500 appearances for the Red Devils in that time, helping the club to a number of trophies in that time – including the Premier League in 2012/13.
A two-time Premier League Golden Glove winner, De Gea was expected to be offered a new contract when his deal expired in 2023, but Manchester United ultimately opted for a change of direction as André Onana was signed later that summer.
The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has received plenty of offers since leaving United, with Nottingham Forest reportedly having contacted the Spaniard along with clubs from the Saudi Pro League.
But De Gea, who is still only 33 years old, has so far decided to wait as he considers his options. In April, he posted a video on Instagram which showed him training at Altrincham Town's ground.
In it, he was seen being put through his paces and making some smart saves. "We remember. We rebuild. We come back stronger," he added in a caption.
And with clubs across Europe and beyond looking to strengthen their squads in the summer transfer window, De Gea may finally be ready to return.
In a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, De Gea teased a possible return with an egg timer emoji, hinting that it may not be long before he is back on the pitch.
At 33, FourFourTwo's view is that De Gea still has plenty to offer. Clearly, he remains in good shape and it was only just over a year ago that he won the Premier League's Golden Glove for a second time. There must be a club out there that would greatly benefit from a world-class shot-stopper like him and a man of his experience. It will be good to see him back.
