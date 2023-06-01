Manchester United prepared to pay Harry Maguire £10 million to LEAVE this summer: report
With two years still left on his contract, Manchester United could force their club captain out the door with a pay-off
Manchester United could pay Harry Maguire up to £10 million to leave the club this summer, after the centre-back has fallen massively out of favour under Erik ten Hag.
Having started just 16 of 61 games under the Dutchman this season - just eight in the Premier League - with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw preferred ahead of him in the centre of defence, Maguire is expected to leave Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.
However, the 30-year-old currently earns £190,000-a-week and still has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.
According to the Daily Mail, prospective clubs will only be willing to pay him half of that salary, though, if he is to leave in the summer, meaning he is entitled to a £10 million pay-off from the club to cover his loss of earnings elsewhere.
Indeed, the report suggests Manchester United are willing to offer the England international a pay-off in order to free up space in their squads and generate funds. Maguire is valued at around £30 million, despite signing a six-year contract after joining from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million.
ESPN suggest Maguire will hold talks with Ten Hag to discuss his future after the end of the season, which concludes for Manchester United with the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.
Ten Hag has publicly expressed his desire for Maguire to stay, highlighting it is his player's decision to make.
Currently the club captain, it is likely he will move on in search of first-team football. Despite being selected for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, England manager Gareth Southgate warned him last week that he risks being left out of future squads if his lack of first-team football continues.
Maguire isn't the only Manchester United centre-back set to depart the club, though, with Eric Bailly expected to leave after spending the season on loan at Marseille, while Axel Tuanzebe's contract expires on June 30.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By James Andrew
By Mark White
By Conor Pope