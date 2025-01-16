Manchester United reignite interest in £40m star, but it could mean replacing FA Cup hero: report

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a £40m-rated star this January transfer window, which could spell the end of one of their FA Cup third round heroes.

Beating Arsenal on penalties at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, having played a large portion of the game with 10 men, proved Ruben Amorim has got his Manchester United side fighting for every game.

But while the spirit seems to have returned to the side, the Portuguese boss still wants more players to improve the quality - which could spell the end of one player's time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United looking at bringing in another goalkeeper

Suzuki has impressed those at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Talksport, Manchester United are looking to reignite their interest in goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, 18 months after initially showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

Now at Parma, following an £8.5m move last summer, Manchester United were initially interested in Suzuki when he still played for Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. The 22-year-old didn't want to move to Old Trafford and play second fiddle to Andre Onana, though, with Manchester United getting Jack Butland in on loan before signing Altay Bayindir permanently from Fenerbahce.

Bayindir proved the hero in the penalty shootout against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suzuki's performances in Europe have caused Manchester United to sit up and take notice once again, though, with the Japan international having impressed in the 18 games he's started in Serie A this term.

With more than four years remaining on his current deal, though, Suzuki won't come cheap. The report suggests that he'll cost around £40m - a hefty fee for someone who might not even start first choice at Manchester United. That could spell the end of Bayindir's time at the Red Devils as a result, despite his penalty heroics in the FA Cup third round against Arsenal last weekend.

Despite his sizeable price tag, Transfermarkt values the goalkeeper at just £7.5m.

In FourFourTwo's view, there are more pressing areas of concern for Ruben Amorim and the Manchester United hierarchy to focus on that the goalkeeping position, so spending £40m certainly won't help in the long run when considering PSRs. If they can't conclude a deal for cheaper, then this likely won't happen.