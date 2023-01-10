Manchester United report: Attacking target takes extraordinary step to force through move
Manchester United are on the lookout for a new attacker in the January window
Manchester United target Wout Weghorst is willing to force through a move to Old Trafford this month, according to reports.
The Red Devils are keen to bolster their attacking ranks in January after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club by mutual consent in November.
United (opens in new tab) are short of options at the top of the pitch, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford their only two recognised centre-forwards - and the latter is currently thriving in a wider role.
Weghorst has emerged as a left-field target for Erik ten Hag's side, who are looking to bring in another body as soon as possible.
The Netherlands international joined Burnley 12 months ago but was unable to help keep the Clarets in the Premier League.
He moved on loan to Turkish outfit Besiktas last summer but is now attempting to force his way out of Vodafone Park.
In order to join United, Weghorst would need to cut short his loan deal to Besiktas before its expiry.
The Turkish side would therefore be owed compensation, which Weghorst is willing to pay out of his own pocket in his desperation to seal a switch to Old Trafford.
That is according to Turkish transfer insider Gokhan Dinc (opens in new tab), who adds that Besiktas are expected to announce Weghorst's departure imminently.
United will return to action in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with League One side Charlton the visitors to Manchester in the quarter-finals.
