Manchester United report: Barcelona agree personal terms with Marcus Rashford

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made some tough calls in his first few weeks at the helm

The January transfer window looks set to be an important one for Manchester United, and not just in terms of incomings.

The Red Devils’ starting XI has been overhauled since head coach Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November and has left some of their top-paid stars surplus to requirements.

With owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on a money-saving mission at the club, Barcelona appear to have taken steps towards relieving some financial pressure at Old Trafford, but there’s a key snagging point to resolve.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Marcus Rashford over loan deal away from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been left out of multiple matchday squads by the Portuguese boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, an agreement between the two clubs is still required, and wages look set to be the main sticking point to overcome.

Rashford's last outing for United was a substitute appearance against Nottingham Forest at the beginning of December (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Barca are not the most financially sensible club you’ll ever come across. Just this season, they have failed to register £51million signing Dani Olmo due to salary cap restrictions.

And that, according to SPORT, is set to be the most likely factor to hold up any temporary switch, with Rashford himself reportedly ready for the Catalan adventure.

The Spanish outlet revealed that Barca would be on the hook for €9million of the former England international’s €18million annual salary – corresponding with the proposed half-season stint – but the La Liga outfit are reportedly expected to explore sharing this burden between the two clubs, given the Red Devils’ clear motivation for getting Rashford off the books.

The 27-year-old has played 426 times for United, scoring 138 goals, but has been absent from six of Amorim’s last seven matchday squads, his one appearance being as an unused substitute against Newcastle United at the end of December.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this could be a promising development for all parties involved.

There is a world-class talent in Rashford; we’ve all seen it, but he’s not an easy fit in Amorim’s system and his top game looks unlikely to be unlocked at Old Trafford as a result.

This move would represent a new challenge for Rashford — which could spark him back into life — a cut-price top player for Barcelona, and much-needed financial relief for United, saving some money on one of their highest-paid players, who currently isn’t being utilised.

There’s plenty of motivation for all sides to find the middle ground in any upcoming negotiations.