Manchester United report: Contact made for Barcelona star - but Red Devils won't overpay

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona about Frenkie de Jong, say reports, but an official bid is yet to be made.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants to be reunited with his former Ajax charge at Old Trafford next season as part of a midfield revamp.

The BBC (opens in new tab)reports that United have contacted the Camp Nou club about the Netherlands international’s availability.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Premier League club don’t want to pay over the odds for the 25-year-old, and they are yet to submit an offer for a player who cost Barca £65 million when he joined them from Ajax in January 2019.

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League could set them back in their pursuit of the player, while the Old Trafford hierarchy are keeping their options open and will move on to other targets if the terms aren’t right.

De Jong has become an important player under Xavi, but the Spanish club continue to struggle with financial issues and could be tempted by a big-money bid.

(Image credit: Getty)

With Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all heading out of Manchester at the end of their contracts, midfield reinforcements are needed for Ten Hag’s side.

The new boss has a big job on his hands after United finished sixth in 2021/22, 13 points outside the top four and 35 points adrift of champions Manchester City.

De Jong has a contract until 2026 in Catalunya, and made 46 appearances in all competitions for the club last season as they finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in La Liga.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.