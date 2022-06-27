Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag dealt huge blow as true transfer budget is revealed
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United might not have as much money to spend this summer as their fans hoped
Manchester United may only have a transfer budget of £100m this summer, according to reports.
Erik ten Hag is keen to revamp the squad he inherited after United (opens in new tab)'s dismal campaign last time out.
The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and only qualified for the Europa League because West Ham (opens in new tab) failed to beat Brighton (opens in new tab) on the final weekend.
That came just a year after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished as runners-up to Manchester City (opens in new tab).
Ten Hag was chosen as the man to succeed Ralf Rangnick, whose spell as interim manager ended after the last game of the season.
The former Ajax (opens in new tab) boss was no doubt hoping to be handed a significant war chest to strengthen the squad at his disposal.
United are arguably light on quantity as well as quality with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard set to depart when their contracts expire on Thursday.
But The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that United could have as little as £100m to spend on new players, a figure which is likely to frustrate their new manager.
That means the Red Devils would have just £31m left in their transfer kitty if they were to agree to pay Barcelona (opens in new tab)'s £69m asking price for Frenkie de Jong.
A lack of funds could see United pull out of the race to sign Antony, the Brazilian forward whom Ajax value at £69m.
United's new CEO Richard Arnold recently admitted to fans that the club have "burned through cash" in recent years.
And their wastefulness in the transfer market could force the Red Devils to cut back on their spending ahead of next term.
That would be a huge blow to Ten Hag, who will strive to steer United back into the top four of the Premier League in the upcoming campaign.
The United squad returns for pre-season this week ahead of a tour of Thailand and Australia in July.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
