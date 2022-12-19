Manchester United report: Frenkie de Jong open to Old Trafford move in stunning U-turn

Manchester United have been given renewed hope in their long-standing bid to sign Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of the summer trying to prise the Netherlands international away from Barcelona (opens in new tab), but the midfielder continually insisted that he had no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

But De Jong may now be considering his options, with the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) writing that the player has told Erik ten Hag that he would be open to a switch to Old Trafford.

De Jong worked with Ten Hag during the pair's time together at Ajax (opens in new tab) and a reunion in Manchester remains a possibility, despite United's failure to sign him in the last transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) reports that the club are not giving up on acquiring De Jong, although it is not clear whether they intend to submit a fresh bid in the January window.

United bolstered their midfield ranks with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but both players turn 31 in February.

Ten Hag wants to sign a younger midfielder and De Jong, who will not celebrate his 26th birthday until May, certainly fits the bill in that regard.

United will resume their season with an EFL Cup (opens in new tab) fourth-round clash with Burnley on Wednesday, before they take on Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League next week.

Cody Gakpo, who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, has opened the door on a move to Old Trafford (opens in new tab) amid reports that he is set to leave PSV in the January window.

United reportedly have "no chance" of signing Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), who has been linked with several major European clubs.

And the Red Devils have been told how much they will have to pay to sign Goncalo Ramos next month (opens in new tab).