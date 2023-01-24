Manchester United report: Harry Kane weighing up options - and £80m Old Trafford move could be one of them

Manchester United are growing in confidence that they can get an £80 million deal over the line for Tottenham captain Harry Kane this summer, say reports.

The England striker has been the subject of much speculation recently, with his current Spurs deal set to expire in June 2024.

According to The Independent (opens in new tab), United are interested and believe that an £80m deal is possible at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Kane's contract expires in 2024. (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Napoi’s Victor Osimhen remains the top target for manager Erik ten Hag, but the difficulties surrounding a move for the Nigeria international and the upside of bringing in a trophy-hungry Kane could change his mind.

The 29-year-old drew level with Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer against Fulham on Monday, but he’s yet to win a trophy with his boyhood club.

This isn’t the first time Kane’s future has been called into question.

However, the report suggests that things could now be different, as the striker is in a stronger position to push for a move than when he last looked to leave in 2021.

Kane is considering his options and is unlikely to sign a new deal unless he can be convinced of the team’s ambition.

United are also interested in Victor Osimhen (Image credit: Getty)

He won’t want to ruin his relationship with the club’s fans, though, and he’s also been linked with moves out of England to the likes of Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) or Real Madrid. (opens in new tab)

Kane’s record-equalling goal against Fulham was his 266th for Spurs and took his overall Premier League tally to 199.

He’s been in fine form again this season, scoring 16 league goals in 21 appearances – a record only bettered by Manchester City machine Erling Haaland.