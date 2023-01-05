Manchester United report: Major hurdle remains in Joao Felix pursuit

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are a far way apart in their respective valuations of Joao Felix, according to reports.

The Portugal international looks set to leave the Civitas Metropolitano in the January transfer window after a difficult period under Diego Simeone.

Atletico (opens in new tab) are open to let their club-record signing depart on loan, and United (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) are all thought to be keeping a close eye on developments in the Spanish capital.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his squad in January (Image credit: Getty)

The Red Devils are in the market for a new attacker after Cristiano Ronaldo departed Old Trafford by mutual consent in November.

But their pursuit of Felix has hit a snag, writes Spanish publication Relevo (opens in new tab), with the two clubs unable to agree a loan fee.

United are willing to pay around £3.5m to take the former Benfica starlet on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but Atletico are demanding at least £10.6m.

With other clubs also interested in Felix, United are in danger of missing out on his signature.

But reports suggest there is little money to spend at Old Trafford this month after a summer of significant expenditure ahead of this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag's side beat Bournemouth (opens in new tab) 3-0 on Tuesday to maintain their position in the top four of the Premier League.

United return to action on Friday night, when they host Everton (opens in new tab) in the third round of the FA Cup.

