Manchester United in 'concrete' talks with Bayern Munich star: report

Manchester United have been the early movers of the transfer window thus far. After making two signings, the Red Devils are now in talks with a third from Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag's side have restructured behind the scenes and already strengthened the squad accordingly. Joshua Zirkzee became the club's first summer buy from Bologna, before Leny Yoro signed from Lille.

There could yet be big departures, too. But for now, a Bayern Munich star could become the next man through the door in Manchester United's summer revolution.

Leny Yoro was Manchester United's second summer signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Germany are reporting that Noussair Mazraoui is heading for the Allianz Arena exit. West Ham United are also interested in the Moroccan.

Mazrouai is reportedly in talks over an exit, with Bayern demanding “€20 to 25 million”. The report adds that Aaron Wan-Bissaka complicates matters, however.

United could have to move Wan-Bissaka on before they bring Mazraoui into the club, as they already have two right-backs in the former Crystal Palace man and Diogo Dalot. The report suggests, meanwhile, that Wan-Bissaka is offered to West Ham.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Mazraoui makes sense as a squad option. Like Dalot, he can play on either side and he offers quality in possession that Wan-Bissaka perhaps lacks.

Mazraoui is wanted by United (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The biggest stumbling block in terms may actually be wages. Given that he's coming from Bayern, Mazraoui may command a higher salary than United would wish to offer to a player of his ability and stature within the squad.

The 26-year-old is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2026.

