Manchester United report: Mauricio Pochettino will only take Old Trafford job on one sensational condition

Manchester United will look to make PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager this summer, but will have to sign Harry Kane as well in order to convince the Argentine to join.

That is according to reports in the Telegraph, who believe Pochettino is interested in the Old Trafford job, but would need a statement signing from the club to leave the French juggernauts.

United are yet to make any official announcement on their managerial plans this summer, with Ralf Rangnick in charge on an interim basis until then. The German has hinted that he might wish to continue in the role – instead of taking on a proposed "advisory" position – but results have not been altogether positive since the 63-year-old took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in November.

Pochettino is seen by many as the ideal long-term candidate. The former Tottenham manager instilled an attacking and attractive style of play on a budget at Spurs, and has a clear playing philosophy which could be implemented across the club.

The 49-year-old has a contract to run with PSG until June 2023, but has occasionally cut a frustrated figure at the Ligue 1 leaders. Pochettino's management style relies on a collective effort, but the French club are known for their reliance on individuals, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all vying for centre stage.

There were reports that United has tempted to lure Pochettino to Manchester before appointing Rangnick in late November, with PSG apparently open to allowing him leave for the right price.

Kane, meanwhile, made his desire to leave Spurs clear in the summer. He handed in a formal transfer request following a £100m offer from Manchester City. After failing to force a move, he has been in poor form this term, scoring just five goals in 20 Premier League appearances so far.

If Manchester United get their wish, Kane and Pochettino – who worked together for almost five seasons at White Hart Lane between 2014 and 2019 – could team up again at Old Trafford.

