Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree
The Red Devils broke the club record for total transfer spend in one window during the summer.
Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough.
The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players.
A club record total of around £227 million was spent on new arrivals, more than half of which went towards bringing in Ten Hag’s former Ajax charges Lisandro Martinez and Antony.
United continue to be linked with players ahead of the mid-season window, but Murtough isn’t anticipating much activity.
“Ultimately, we made a record level of investment for a single window, reflecting the conditions in the market, but also our commitment to supporting the manager,” Murtough said (via The Telegraph (opens in new tab)).
“We always said that reshaping the squad would take more than a window and we’re already working with Erik on the next steps in that process, with a focus on next summer and beyond.
“But it’s important to recognise that investment must always be sustainable, meaning that what we spend on players must be supported by revenues over the long-term.
“We ended the summer slightly ahead of where we expected to be in terms of the number of players brought in, so we don’t anticipate the same level of activity in future windows, although we will continue to strengthen.”
Antony and Martinez cost around £142m together, while Casemiro was brought in for £70m and Tyrell Malacia cost £14.7m from PSV Eindhoven.
Christian Eriksen was also signed on a free transfer, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka arrived on loan from Newcastle.
United’s new-look side sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point outside the top four, after 10 games.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Ronaldo will get his chance under Erik ten Hag, despite the Dutchman not handing him a Premier League start since the second weekend of the campaign.
One of Ronaldo's fellow United forwards had come in for criticism from an ex-Red Devils star, though: Paul Scholes has labelled £82m summer arrival Antony "a one-trick pony".
Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational move to Barcelona next summer, with the Catalan giants said to have already agreed a deal for the England international.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1