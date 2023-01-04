Manchester United report: Red Devils make approach for Spain sensation Dani Olmo

Manchester United (opens in new tab) have reportedly tabled an offer for RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) and Spain star Dani Olmo.

The winger was one of Spain's bright sparks at a wholly disappointing 2022 World Cup for La Roja, prompting increased speculation around his club future.

And according to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365) (opens in new tab), United have made an approach to bring Olmo to Old Trafford.

Olmo has made over 100 appearances for Leipzig (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

However, United could face stiff competition for Olmo's signature, with the report adding that Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) have also submitted an offer.

Such a move may well tempt the 24-year-old as it would allow him to reunite with former boss Julian Nagelsmann, who left Leipzig for Bayern in 2021.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Olmo's career has followed a rather unorthodox trajectory so far: having spent seven years in Barcelona (opens in new tab)'s famed La Masia youth set-up, he surprisingly left for Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16.

He made his professional debut three months before his 17th birthday and made 124 appearances for the Croatian outfit, before joining Leipzig this time three years ago.

Olmo won the German cup with Leipzig last season (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has openly admitted that United are "looking for better" (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window, and Olmo – who Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value at just over £35m – would bolster their attacking options.

Olmo started all four of Spain's games at the World Cup, scoring their first goal of the tournament in the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

More Manchester United stories

At the other end of the pitch, United have been linked with Yann Sommer and Jack Butland as potential replacements for Martin Dubravka (opens in new tab), who has returned to parent club Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

Elsewhere, new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).