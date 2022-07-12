Manchester United report: Red Devils pick out two Premier League alternatives to Frenkie de Jong
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United are determined to not put all their midfield eggs in one basket
Manchester United have earmarked Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as potential alternatives to Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.
The Red Devils have stepped up their interest (opens in new tab) in the Barcelona (opens in new tab) midfielder in recent days.
The chief executive Richard Arnold and the football director John Murtough are in Catalonia to try and push through a deal for De Jong.
The hold-up in their pursuit of the Netherlands international relates to deferred salary payments that Barcelona owe the midfielder.
And United (opens in new tab) have a contingency plan in place in case a deal for De Jong collapses in the coming days or weeks.
According to talkSPORT (opens in new tab), Leicester (opens in new tab)'s Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves of Wolves (opens in new tab) are on United's back-up list.
Tielemans is out of contract at the King Power Stadium in 2023 and the Foxes could cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 12 months' time.
Arsenal (opens in new tab) have been linked with the Belgium international but are yet to make a formal bid.
Neves is contracted to Wolves until 2024 but his club will consider any sizable offers that arrive.
Alex Crook, talkSPORT's transfer insider, has explained the latest goings-on in United's midfield search.
“I think they should probably walk away sooner [from De Jong], to be honest, bearing in mind the first contact between Manchester United and Barcelona was the middle of May – we are almost in the middle of July.
“This is a ridiculous situation. It has been a saga for too long. Either it’s going to happen or it’s not.
“I know Manchester United have a back-up list. Youri Tielemans is on that list, as I understand it, as is Ruben Neves from Wolves.
“I would call Barcelona’s bluff now and say ‘either you sell him to us, or we will pay the same money and sign Ruben Neves’. He’s a player who is proven in the Premier League.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.