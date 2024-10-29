Manchester United report: Ruben Amorim wants Tottenham academy star as shock first signing

Ruben Amorim is expected to become the next Manchester United manager

Incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has already outlined who he would like as his first marquee signing.

The 39-year-old is now expected to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, with his €10 million release clause said to have been triggered by INEOS. A serial winner in Portugal, Amorim already has two Liga Portugal and three Portuguese cups to his name.

But with plenty to do at Carrington to fix the Red Devils appalling start to the new campaign, Amorim is reported to have already to the hierarchy who he would like to bring with him from Sporting Lisbon.

Ruben Amorim wants to bring Marcus Edwards with him to Manchester United, according to reports

Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to teamTALK, Marcus Edwards, formerly of Tottenham, has been identified as the perfect replacement for Antony, with an early move already being drawn up.

Edwards, 25, scored six goals and grabbed nine assists last season for the Portuguese side and continues to impress with his showings in the UEFA Champions League.

Marcus Edwards in action for Tottenham back in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antony, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Casemiro are all names who should begin to worry, given Amorim likes to work with a small squad size and his favoured 3-4-3 formation could prove a worry for some fringe players.

Edwards, who normally occupies the right-wing position, could provide further competition for Alejandro Garnacho and Amad who have impressed in flashes so far this term for the Red Devils.

"He’s gone to Portugal, took a risk on his career and it seems to have paid off," said Peter Crouch after Edwards' dazzling display against Spurs in 2022. "He’s playing in the Champions League and showed what he can do.

"The run he had, we’d have been seeing that for the next 10 years, if he scored, it was amazing ability."

In FourFourTwo's view, Edwards looks to have flourished after moving abroad, much like Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke were forced to do at key stages of their respective careers.

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to take charge.