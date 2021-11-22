Manchester United: Steve Bruce emerges as shock candidate to stabilise the club

Manchester United hero Steve Bruce, who played for the Old Trafford side for nine years, would love to stabilise the club.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who say that the recently-dismissed Newcastle United manager is keen on replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis.

Bruce won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson and has gone on to enjoy 1,000 games of management since. Now, he's ready for his biggest challenge at the age of 60.

"Former United captain Steve Bruce, recently let go by Newcastle, would be very keen on the role, and believes he could help stabilise the dressing room," the report claims.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked from the Red Devils this weekend after defeat against Watford made it five defeats in the last seven Premier League games.

United are said to be keen on the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane for the managerial role next. Michael Carrick is set to see the club through on an interim basis until a more permanent decision is made.

Bruce, however, saved Newcastle from two relegations during his time on Tyneside, before being relieved on duties just one game into the Saudi-backed owners' new era at the club.

"I think this might be my last job," Bruce told the Telegraph after that stint had ended. "It has been very, very tough.

"To never really be wanted, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage-head."

United face Villarreal in the Champions League tomorrow.