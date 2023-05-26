Manchester United target has incredible release clause – making him available for fraction of real value: report

Manchester United are currently working hard to complete the signing of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, and a release clause in the South Korean's contract means the Red Devils might be able to pick him up for a fraction of the price of what the Serie A champions value him at.

Erik ten Hag has identified Min-jae as a suitable alternative to Raphael Varane in the heart of his defence, with the Frenchman's playing time managed more stringently due to his risk of injury.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have also been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, after growing frustrated with the amount of minutes they have been getting under the Dutch manager. Should either depart, space and funds would be freed up for Manchester United to make a move for Kim, who is available in a cut-price deal.

According to 90min, Min-jae has a release clause in his current Napoli contract, making him available for between €40 million and €60 million in the opening two weeks of July.

The report states Napoli are desperately attempting to convince their star defender to sign a new deal, with the club growing worried they will lose him for a lot less than their €100 million valuation.

Min-jae only joined Napoli last July from Fenerbahce in a €18 million deal, with his current contract with the Italian side running until at least 2025, with both parties having the option of a further two years.

With his release clause kicking in for the first two weeks of July, however, Napoli won't be able to stop Kim from leaving if they receive a suitable offer and are unable to tie him down to a new deal.

Manchester United have held talks with Kim's agents over a potential move, though they're not the only English club interested in the 26-year-old, with both Liverpool and Newcastle United also keen.

The South Korean defender has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League one day as well, making a move likely.