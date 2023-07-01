Manchester United target Portuguese wonderkid as their second summer signing: report

Manchester United are on the cusp of completing the transfer of Mason Mount after reportedly agreeing a £60m deal with Chelsea on Thursday, and Erik ten Hag has identified the next player he wants to bring to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

With Mount set to partner Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, United could still bolster their options in the centre of pitch by bringing in Joao Neves from Benfica.

After making his debut for Benfica in December last season, Neves went onto make 20 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side in his breakout campaign in the first team, including three in the Champions League knockout stages.

Still only 18-years-old, Neves has attracted the attention of top clubs around Europe, including Manchester United. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Red Devils are keen on signing the young midfielder, who can play in both attacking and defensive positions.

While the Italian journalist doesn't offer specific details on the proposed move, it is likely United will make this signing with the future in mind - though Ten Hag has proven throughout his managerial career that he isn't scared of playing young stars if he thinks they're ready.

Despite standing at just 5"7 tall, Neves has previously stated that he uses his intelligence to overcome more physically imposing players.

The youngster could line up against England in the U21 Euros during Portugal's quarter-final on Sunday night, offering English fans a better glimpse at the man who might be moving to the Premier League this summer.

Currently contracted to Benfica until June 2028, Transfermarkt values Neves at €10m.

