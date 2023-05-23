Manchester United preparing to replace Anthony Martial with Jadon Sancho's 'idol': report

Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Anthony Martial in the upcoming transfer window, freeing up funds and space in the squad to make a statement signing ahead of next season.

Martial moved to Old Trafford as a teenager in 2015 for £58 million, with great things expected of the Frenchman. Inconsistent performances and injuries have plagued his time at Manchester United, though, and Erik ten Hag has grown tired of his lack of availability.

Walking straight down the tunnel after being substituted in the 57th minute against Bournemouth on Saturday certainly hasn't helped matters, and while the Dutch manager didn't publicly slam his player, reports suggest he is open to offers.

According to The Sun, United will look to offload Martial, who has just one year remaining on his contract, this summer. The 27-year-old has managed just 10 Premier League starts this campaign, with four separate injuries all contributing to his time on the sidelines.

Transfermarkt currently values Martial at €15 million, though it is expected Manchester United will look to inflate that value. More money would improve their transfer budget, helping sign another high-profile forward to replace him.

Indeed, the Red Devils are reportedly keen on bringing in Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain. According to L'Equipe, Manchester United have entered talks with the Brazilian to bring him to club, either permanently or agreeing to an initial loan while contributing to his substantial salary.

Brazil team-mate Casemiro has also been said to have contacted Neymar over a proposed move, something Jadon Sancho would certainly be very pleased about.

When Neymar inspiringly helped Barcelona beat PSG 6-1 at Camp Nou in the 2015 Champions League final, overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit, a 14-year-old Sancho tweeted: "My idol Neymar."

Now 23, Sancho would likely be competing with Neymar for a spot in Manchester United's starting line-up, if the 31-year-old makes the switch to England.

PSG fans would welcome the departure of Neymar, too, after turning up at his house earlier in the month in protest to his presence at the club.