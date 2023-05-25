Manchester United set to sign 'top-class' midfielder ahead of Liverpool: report

Manchester United have emerged as the favourites to sign Mason Mount, after it's been revealed that the Chelsea midfielder prefers a move to Old Trafford if he leaves in the summer.

According to The Athletic, Mount is leaning towards Manchester United, with talks between the two clubs expected in the near future. Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who are all keen on bringing in the 24-year-old, have also been notified of Mount's preference.

Mount's contract at Chelsea is due to expire in 2024, but having rejected multiple new deals at Stamford Bridge, the hierarchy are looking to offload him this summer to bring in some much-needed funds.

Interim Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said Mount would sign a new contract at Chelsea “in an ideal world”, while incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino also reportedly wants to keep the England international as part of his squad for next season.

Lampard has described Mount as a "top-class player" in the past when discussing his future, highlighting his qualities as an individual.

“I think my opinion’s pretty clear,," Lampard said. "I don’t need to spell it out what I think of Mason as a player. There’s no doubt Mason is a top-class player through what he brings to the team in and out of possession.

“We could have done with him in the games we’ve played already this season. But the bigger picture is something that’s going to become clearer in the next weeks and months, and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations.”

Chelsea reportedly want £85 million for any potential transfer, though, creating some stumbling blocks. Manchester United are intent on bringing in a new striker as well, and also have to consider financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

With FFP considerations of their own to make, Chelsea could sell for a lot cheaper than that reported figure, though. After spending over £600 million in the past two transfer windows, the Blues need to sell players to raise cash before the deadline of June 30 to adhere to the financial regulations.

Transfermarkt values Mount at £55 million.