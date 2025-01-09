Manchester United tipped to make surprise January move for ex-Manchester City man: report

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new midfielder this month

Manchester United are said to be 'weighing up' a January move for a former Manchester City midfielder.

There is seemingly no hiding place for head coach Ruben Amorim at present, with the Red Devils languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table. United have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

With Europa League football soon set to return, Amorim's side is looking a tad light given that rumoured exits involving Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer have already been mooted. However, one Brazilian international is now being linked with a Premier League return this month.

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has just two Serie A starts to his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to information relayed by Sports Witness, former Manchester City and Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz is represented by the same agent as Red Devils forward Joshua Zirkzee.

That has caused links between Luiz and Manchester United in January, given the 26-year-old has endured a difficult start to life in Italy following his summer switch to Turin.

Douglas Luiz in action for Manchester City in 2020 during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luiz has just two Serie A starts to his name and has mustered only nine appearances in total for the Italian giants. Manchester United's interest in the midfielder is worth keeping an eye on because he is represented by Kia Joorabchian.

Zirkzee's rumoured return to Italy has also been talked up already this month, with the report speculating how a swap deal involving both players could be on the cards before the window slams shut.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training but we don’t know," said Amorim following the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

“The window is open and we will see what happens. We just need to focus on training and to take this for the other games. It’s just one point so let’s focus on the performance for the next games."

In FourFourTwo's view, Luiz would be a tidy addition at Old Trafford given he knows what is needed to be a combative Premier League midfielder. He certainly offers more threat than Eriksen and Casemiro, so we would agree this makes sense for Manchester United to push on with.

The Red Devils travel to Arsenal this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup. Click here to find out how you can watch the game live, and in full, from anywhere in the world.