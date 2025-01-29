Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund could return to Italy, after failing to impress Ruben Amorim: report

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is at risk of departing the club in the near future, with manager Ruben Amorim unhappy with the forward's output this term.

Despite only arriving from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, for a vast sum of £72m, Hojlund's time in Manchester could already be over. He's managed 23 goals in 71 games in all competitions for the Red Devils since the move, but his inconsistency is proving to be a problem.

Even though Amorim has started Hojlund in the majority of the games he's been in charge of Manchester United, the Norwegian has failed to inspire his manager.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim unconvinced with Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund has failed to impress his new manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Talksport, Hojlund is now effectively on trial at Manchester United until the end of the season. Amorim hasn't been convinced by the Norwegian striker's performances since arriving at Old Trafford in November, and could look to cash in on him in order to sign a No.9 of his own.

The report adds that Napoli and Juventus are keeping a watchful eye over Hojlund's situation at Manchester United, with both clubs ready to test the Red Devils' resolve in the summer.

Amorim wants more from his striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Amorim does decide to dispense of Hojlund, then Manchester United could expect a significant loss from their initial £72m outlay. While Transfermarkt values him at £50m, that fee could drop even further if it becomes clear that Hojlund is no longer a part of Amorim's plans.

Hojlund's contract at Manchester United runs until 2028, with an option for extending the deal by an extra year.

His potential departure would follow the trend of Amorim's brutal squad culling. Marcus Rashford has already been frozen out and Alejandro Garnacho looks set to depart, while players like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof all seemingly have futures away from Old Trafford.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems slightly too early for Manchester United to get rid of Hojlund. He's still only 21 and has plenty of time to develop into a top European striker, which he has shown glimpses of during his 18 months in the Premier League so far. But, if he doesn't suit Amorim, then it seems the hierarchy are willing to do whatever it takes to overhaul the squad.