Manchester United transfer boost as target responds to Bruno Fernandes praise

Manchester United will be well aware that the clock is ticking when it comes to their summer plans.

There is now less than a week until the transfer window officially opens, but Chelsea’s signing of Red Devils target Tosin Adarabioyo underlines how quickly the club will have to move in what needs to be a busy summer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and company.

While a decision on manager Erik ten Hag’s future still needs to be made, the club will be working to make a number of signings, with new faces especially needed in central defence, defensive midfield and up front.

Manchester United-linked Morten Hjulmand in action for Sporting (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

One player linked with the defensive midfield role is Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand, whose recent comments will give the Old Trafford recruitment team confidence that the Dane would be up for a move to Greater Manchester.

Hjulmand, has just helped Sporting win the Primeira Liga title, was asked in an interview about recent praise he has received from Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes.

“It’s always great to receive praise from other big profiles,” he told Tipsbladet. “I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is overseeing an overhaul this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him.”

The 24-year-old was also asked if he would welcome a move to the Premier League and gave further encouraging noises.

“I’d say that it is a destination I could see myself going to in the future,” he continued. “Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day.”

Manchester United’s interest in Hjulmand looks to be revitalised after the club were said to be knocked back in a bid for another midfield target in Joao Neves, after a reported €60million offer was turned down by Benfica, who will only entertain bids nearer the 19-year-old’s €120million release clause.

Previous reports have suggested that Hjulmand would be available for €80million.

