Manchester United get go ahead for bargain €15m striker swoop: report
Manchester United want to sign a new forward this summer and a bargain option could have emerged in Spain
As the dust settles on their FA Cup final win over their bitter cross-town rivals, Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos pals will lead the club into a transfer window for the first time this summer, with the minority owner also needing to make a decision over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.
Speculation has been abound that the Dutchman could pay the price for this season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish, but regardless of who is in the Old Trafford dugout, chances will be coming to the playing squad.
The club’s retained list this week confirmed the exits of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial, with the latter’s exit highlighting the need for another striker to supplement Rasmus Holund and Marcus Rashford, the team’s only current recognised senior centre-forwards.
Reports in Spain suggest that Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri could be the man to fill that void. Estadio Deportivo claim that Sevilla will quickly need to raise funds this summer and the Morocco international is a prime candidate to be sold.
The report adds that the Andalusian side could be willing to accept as little as €15million for the 27-year-old, which would present something of a bargain for a player with 71 international caps.
En-Nesyri netted 16 La Liga goals in 33 appearances this season, but Manchester United would face competition for his signature, with the forward previously linked with Tottenham, West Ham United and teams in Saudi Arabia.
The Red Devils are also believed to be looking to sign a new centre-back, another midfidler and a right-sided attacker this summer.
