Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona willing to discuss Ousmane Dembele deal

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The France international was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer and remains on the club’s radar.

United made Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho their primary transfer target before the start of the season, but were ultimately unable to prise him away from Signal Iduna Park.

Dembele was touted as a possible alternative to Sancho, who is valued at more than £100m by Dortmund.

The Barcelona man has been largely disappointing since moving to the Camp Nou in 2017, and has started only five games in La Liga and the Champions League this term.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are interested in a loan deal for Dembele in the January transfer window.

Sancho remains their leading target so the Red Devils are not keen on signing Dembele on a permanent basis.

And their hopes of landing the 23-year-old when the transfer market reopens have reportedly received a boost.

Mundo Deportivo write that Barcelona are prepared to discuss a deal with United and have not ruled out the possibility of allowing Dembele to depart.

It is not clear whether Ronald Koeman’s side would push for a permanent deal or whether they would be happy to loan the winger out.

Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation, so United could face competition for Dembele’s signature.

However, this development is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward, who may have feared that Barcelona would rule out any mid-season exit.

United return to Premier League action against Southampton on Sunday, before facing PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

Solskjaer’s side are currently 13th in the table but will move up to seventh with victory at St Mary’s.

